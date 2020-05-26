Vicky L. Fetters
Age 64, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., May 23, 2020. She was born April 19, 1956 in Canton, a daughter of the late Richard and Donna (Daley) Knerr, and had been a life resident of Magnolia and East Sparta. Vicky was a 1974 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and a graduate of Stark Tech with a Degree in Records Information Technology Management. She was retired from Republic Storage where she was a receptionist and worked in the Sales Department, having previously worked for the Stark County Clerk of Courts, Thompson Newspapers, and Danner Press. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Vicky's mission in life was loving animals and finding homes for rescue dogs, and among the dogs she and Dan have is a therapy dog, and she also has ferrets. She always put others first before herself.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Fetters, with whom she would have celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary on June 18th; three sons and six grandchildren who were the love of her life, Shaun Fetters and his daughter, Brooklyn, David "Tweek" (Mary) Fetters, and their children, Kendall and Bryson, and Scott Fetters and his children, Ivy, Ethan, and Wynry; her sister, Sherry (Bob) Streb, one niece and one nephew, Lisa (Patrick) Smith, and Jeremy (Kristen) Streb.
Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Dave Naus officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicky's memory may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home web site starting at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.