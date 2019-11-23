The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Victor Alan Cutshall Obituary
Victor Alan Cutshall

age 50, of Canton, passed away suddenly Monday, November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Cutshall. Vic is survived by his mother, Betty Mayle and stepfather, Earl Mayle; the love of his life, his daughter, Victoria Pastore; brothers, Robert (Kathy Cutshall), Bill (Tammie) Cutshall; nieces, Amber, Nikki, Jessica and Emily.

Vic was a life-long Steelers fan, always the life of the party and will be missed by so many.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. Friends may call 5-7:00 p.m. Monday. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
