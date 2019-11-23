|
Victor Alan Cutshall
age 50, of Canton, passed away suddenly Monday, November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Cutshall. Vic is survived by his mother, Betty Mayle and stepfather, Earl Mayle; the love of his life, his daughter, Victoria Pastore; brothers, Robert (Kathy Cutshall), Bill (Tammie) Cutshall; nieces, Amber, Nikki, Jessica and Emily.
Vic was a life-long Steelers fan, always the life of the party and will be missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. Friends may call 5-7:00 p.m. Monday. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019