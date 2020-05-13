Victor James Blair, Jr.
Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Community Life Church of God In Christ, 1104 Walnut Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44704. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.
Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Community Life Church of God In Christ, 1104 Walnut Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44704. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.