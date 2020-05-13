Victor James Blair
Victor James Blair, Jr.

Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Community Life Church of God In Christ, 1104 Walnut Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44704. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.


Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Life Church of God In Christ
MAY
15
Service
12:00 PM
Community Life Church of God In Christ
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I'm lost for world. You will be miss Blair,you was all right with me much Love to you
Vetta Moe
May 12, 2020
My prayers and condolences the family .. victor was a melow fellow and a good fisherman knew all the good spots.. we had some goodtimes. Will be missed, no doubt. R.I.P
Roy Jones
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
