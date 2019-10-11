|
Victor Ray "Vic" Herold
age 53, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly October 8, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth M. Ericksen Herold; daughter, Jaimie E. Herold; son, Victor G. Herold; sister, Valerie L. (Robert) Jarvis; brother, Vincent J. Herold;
Calling hours Monday 10-12:00 at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N. Funeral services 12 noon. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Complete obituary at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold-Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019