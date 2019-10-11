Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Victor Ray "Vic" Herold

Victor Ray "Vic" Herold
Victor Ray "Vic" Herold

age 53, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly October 8, 2019.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth M. Ericksen Herold; daughter, Jaimie E. Herold; son, Victor G. Herold; sister, Valerie L. (Robert) Jarvis; brother, Vincent J. Herold;

Calling hours Monday 10-12:00 at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N. Funeral services 12 noon. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Complete obituary at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019
