The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Sedlacko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor W. Sedlacko Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor W. Sedlacko Sr. Obituary
Victor W. Sedlacko, Sr.

89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lowellville on March 21, 1930 to Michael J. and Anna (Meleck) Sedlacko. Victor retired from Sugardale Provisions, and was a veteran of The United States Army during The Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He served as a Fireman with the Boardman Fire Dept. for many years and was a member of Teamsters, Local 92.

Victor was an avid bowler and Massillon Tigers Fan. Family meant everything.

He is survived by his wife, Leona (Acor) Sedlacko; children, Victoria (Gary) Cissna, Paula (Dr. Mark) Smith, Tina (Larry) Remark, Philip (Dana) Sedlacko and Victor (Debbie) Sedlacko, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Agnes Lisko. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to or Paws for Vets. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family wishes to thank the Staff of InCareOhio Hospice and Chaplain Mark Muzzillo of Absolute Home Health and Hospice

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now