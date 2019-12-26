|
Victor W. Sedlacko, Sr.
89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lowellville on March 21, 1930 to Michael J. and Anna (Meleck) Sedlacko. Victor retired from Sugardale Provisions, and was a veteran of The United States Army during The Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He served as a Fireman with the Boardman Fire Dept. for many years and was a member of Teamsters, Local 92.
Victor was an avid bowler and Massillon Tigers Fan. Family meant everything.
He is survived by his wife, Leona (Acor) Sedlacko; children, Victoria (Gary) Cissna, Paula (Dr. Mark) Smith, Tina (Larry) Remark, Philip (Dana) Sedlacko and Victor (Debbie) Sedlacko, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Agnes Lisko. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to or Paws for Vets. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family wishes to thank the Staff of InCareOhio Hospice and Chaplain Mark Muzzillo of Absolute Home Health and Hospice
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019