Victor W.
Sedlacko, Sr.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and from 10a.m.-11a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to or Paws for Vets. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family wishes to thank the Staff of InCareOhio Hospice and Chaplain Mark Muzzillo of Absolute Home Health and Hospice
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019