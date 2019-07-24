Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
Victoria A. (Dinino) Hetrick


1945 - 2019
Victoria A. (Dinino) Hetrick Obituary
Victoria A. (Dinino) Hetrick

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests monetary donations be made to ease the financial burden of her grandson, Steven Hetrick's, pending double lung transplant necessary due to his long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Heart felt check donations can be made out to Steve or Lorie Hetrick (reference) in Memory of Victoria Hetrick and mail to; Superior/Sugardale Credit Union PO Box 7423 Canton, OH 44705. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019
