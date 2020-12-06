1/1
VICTORIA A. MORRISON
1959 - 2020
Victoria A. "Vickie" Morrison

age 61, of Canton, passed away December 2, 2020. She was born October 18, 1959 in Canton, daughter to Ernest Morrison and Mary (Beddell) Morrison.

She is preceded in death by Milton "Ray" Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving children: Rebecca (Stephen) Burns, Richard Morrison, Jennifer Morrison; six grandchildren: Cody, Nikki, Curtis, Ryan, Christopher, Collin; great-granddaughter, Adaline; and siblings, Vincent Morrison, Susan (Jim) Reighard and Ernest "Jay" Morrison.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
