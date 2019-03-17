|
Victoria A. Schultz - Dutiel
73, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1945 the daughter of the late Richard and Loretta Berg. She was a woman of faith and attended St. Stephen's Martyr Church. She worked for the Sheriff Department for 8 years. Victoria loved flowers and worked at a flower shop in Dalton for many years. Victoria enjoyed cards and billiards and was fondly called "pool shark". She had a quick smile, sense of humor, and much love in her heart. She loved her family, especially her 12 grandchildren and was always cheering them on at their sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frederick E. Schultz; and sister, Susan Doemel. Victoria is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Dennis L. Dutiel; children, Dawn (Bill) Hawks, Scott (Tara) Schultz, Angie (Jamie) Martin, Michael (Terri) Dutiel, and Tiffany (Louie DeSarro) Lorenz; grandchildren, Allison, Scott, Jillian, Madison, Evan, Ean, Erin, Calla, Luke, Logan, Ava, Cohen, and Olivia; sister, Gloria "Doie" Shanklin; brother, Richard "Butch" Berg Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Roth officiating. Interment will take place at Dalton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019