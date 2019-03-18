|
Victoria A. Schultz-Dutiel
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Roth officiating. Interment will take place at Dalton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2019