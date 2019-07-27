Home

Victoria Ann (Burza) Ashley


1948 - 2019
Victoria Ann Ashley (Burza)

died on July 3, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia. She was born on August 21, 1948 in Massillon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Victoria Burza and sister, Judith Burza. She is survived by daughter Monica Preston, son-in-law David Birkby, puppies Ella and Gracie, and lifelong friends Karen Bennett and Dale Young.

She retired from property management at Amherst Meadow in 2015. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, interior design, traveling, enjoying the beach, PGA tournaments, and cheering for the Golden State Warriors. She was a member of Perry Christian Church.

There were no calling hours and funeral arrangements were made through Jefferson Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VA.
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019
