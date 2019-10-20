|
|
Victoria Cocklin
age 92 of Massillon, Ohio passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Meadow Wind Nursing Home. She was born on July 29, 1927 in Massillon to the late Pando E. and Maria D. Nastoff. Victoria was baptized at St. George Romanian Orthodox Church. She was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. Victoria retired from the Massillon AAA after 27 years of service. She belonged to several ladies' card clubs and the New England Ladies Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, the holidays, and she loved to tell everyone how proud she was of her family. Victoria was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and to everyone else she was Aunt Vicky.
Victoria is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Richard D. Cocklin; son, Gregory D. Cocklin of Santa Barbara, Calif; daughter, Michelle Cocklin of Massillon, Ohio; son, Scott M. Cocklin of Great Falls, Mont; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, plus one on the way. She is already greatly missed.
There are no calling hours or services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019