Viola F. "Gram" Babo

age 94, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, she had lived in Canton since 1994. She was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Babo in 1998; parents, Paul and Anna Balik; sister, Anna Mae Hardy; and brothers, Charles and Paul "Pete" Balik.

Survived by her daughters, Cathy (James) Ross of Freedom, Pennsylvania, Leisa Babo and husband, James Dehnke of Canton and Jamie (George) Hausen of Wilmette, Illinois; grandchildren: Jacob and Zachary Ross, Max, Jimmy, Noah and Annie Dehnke and Chase, Eric, Adam, Alex and Tyler Hausen; and grand-dog, Gabe.

Services were private with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McGuire Memorial, mcguirememorial.org

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
