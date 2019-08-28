|
|
Vince Little Jr.
Vince Little Jr., passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Kidney Cancer. Vince was born on Aug. 22, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to Vince and Hazel (Wild) Little (both deceased). He joined the US Army, spending memorable stints at Fort Hood Texas and in France. Following his discharge from the Army in 1965, Vince returned home to Canton, Ohio and he began a long career in sales. His career in sales spanned from Canada Dry to Fame Beverage to Holloway Tool Company. He joined Organic Waste Technologies in the 1990's an remained with the leadership of that organization through the formation of the American Environmental Group, and their subsequent acquisition by Tetra Tech. Vince semi-retired in 2014, enjoying his days at Atwood Lake in Tuscarawas County Ohio.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Little; sister, Norma (Watkins) Marks; brother-in-law, Joe Marks; and sister-in-law, Gloria Little. Vince is survived by his brother, Dean Watkins (and wife Diane) of Arizona; brother, Bill Little of Perry Township; his sister, Linda Collins (and husband Jim) of Canton; daughter, Lisa Little of Perry Township; son, Vince Little III of Mineral City Ohio, and two grandchildren, Samantha (and husband Kevin) Danner of Bristol, Tenn., and Nicholas Little of the University of Cincinnati.
Vince donated his body to the Northeast Ohio Medical College. There are no formal services planned at this time. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of New Philadelphia, Ohio for all of their assistance and compassion. The family asks that donations in Vince's name can be made to The Truman House Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663 (https://www.myhospice.org/options-giving).
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019