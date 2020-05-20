Vincent A. ChiarucciVincent A. Chiarucci, age 90, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Corine; loving father of Regina Chiarucci (Kevin O'Brien), Ann O'Brien (Robert), Kathleen Gonzalez (Jose), and Elizabeth Morgan (Timothy); devoted Poppy to Kara and William O'Brien, Robert, Kathleen and Sara O'Brien, and Clara and Julia Morgan; cherished brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle to many. The love of his life, his wife Corine, preceded him in death and his family takes joy in knowing that the dream team is together again. Together with Corine he was the rock of a large extended family and family-like network. People looked to them for guidance and support throughout their lives. As a philanthropist, business leader, and devoted husband and father, Vince will be remembered for his service to his community, his business acumen, as well as his kindness, sense of humor, intelligence and generosity. Vince began his career with Ernst & Ernst in Canton, San Francisco and then Cleveland. He was recruited to Hupp Corporation and then White Consolidated Industries, Inc. (WCI) where he moved up through the ranks in a 25-year career, becoming President in 1986. After the acquisition of WCI, he began a second career with Figgie International, Inc., retiring as President in 1995. Vince mentored many and his wise and thoughtful advice and counsel was sought by friends, colleagues and young people throughout his life. His warm sense of humor and collegiality drew everyone into the fun. During his working years, his birthday grew to be an annual multi-office celebration complete with carefully crafted, personalized humorous gifts and much merriment. An ardent believer in the value of education as well as community service, and proud graduate of Kent State University, Vince served two terms as Chair of the Board of Kent State and was the recipient of the Distinguished Business School Alumnus Award in 1989. In recognition of his service on the KSU Board, "Vincent A. Chiarucci Drive" was dedicated on the campus of Kent State in 2004. He also served for 30 years on the board of John Carroll University including terms as Chair and was honored by JCU in 2007 with the St. Joseph's award. At Gilmour Academy, he was a 40-year board member and served terms as Board Chair as well as President of the Gilmour Corporation. Vince was grounded in and dedicated to his Catholic faith and he served on the board of Catholic Charities Corporation and was a member of Legatus. He was an active parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi for over 50 years. As the son of Italian immigrants, he cherished his Italian heritage and was a member of Northern Ohio Italian American Foundation. With the middle name of Americo, he also had a deep love for this country and the opportunities it provided him. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle; larger than life and the life of the party. His love and support allowed us to have wings to explore the world but always drew us back to family. He made us laugh with his dry wit and could incisively cut to the bottom line of any situation. He gifted to his daughters and grandchildren his love of education, reading, cooking, music, and sports. He was an enthusiastic attendee with his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren of many Ohio State football games, Indians games and Browns games. We all treasured our time with Dad/Poppy at these sporting events. Vince's family offers grateful appreciation to the caregivers at Jennings Centerfor Older Adults who lovingly cared for Vince over the past three years. We also extend a special thanks to devoted caregiver, Laureen, for her special bond with Vince during past seven years.Contributions in Vince's memory may be made to John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll Boulevard, University Hts., Ohio 44118 or Jennings Center for Older Adults, 10204 Granger Road, Garfield Hts., Ohio 44125.A private funeral liturgy for immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website and Facebook page. Because we cannot be together at this time, the family requests that memories, stories, photos etc. regarding your relationship with Vince be sent to: VincesDaughters@gmail.com or sent to the family by mail in care of Schulte & Mahon-Murphy, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst, OH 44124. Please sign Tribute Wall at:Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 440-442-0000