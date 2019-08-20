|
|
In Loving Memory of
Vincent D. Hatchett, Sr.
6/14/1959 - 8/20/2017
To my baby, my love, my husband, my best friend. A loving father, son, brother and Papaw
until the very end.
Your smile was so bright, always full of love and laughter. Your presence so strong that it will
live forever after.
We miss you Vince, every minute of every day. We cherish your memory in each and every way.
You were one of a Kind, no other like you for sure. We will see you again in heaven and it will be forever more.
Sadly Missed by
Wife, Jewell,
Children Vince II
(April), NeTeah,
Grandchildren,
Family and Friends.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019