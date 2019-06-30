|
|
Vincent D. Spadone
age 23 of Canton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Canton on March 21, 1996. Vincent graduated from Jackson High School in 2014, and just recently graduated from Stark State where he studied Automotive Technology. He had a great passion for sports and cars alike.
Vincent is survived by his loving parents James and Mary Spadone; his sister Angela Spadone; grandmothers Janice Spadone and Kathleen Crum; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. David Weikart officiating. Procession to form at the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to .
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019