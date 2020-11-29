Vincent E. Balla Sr.
passed away Thursday morning November 26, 2020. Vincent was born May 30, 1928, in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Veronica Balla. He was a lifelong resident of the Canton area and a graduate of Timken Vocational High School, class of 1946. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War.
Vince was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 41 years of dedicated service. He was a member of American Legion Post 44 and Basilica of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Vince enjoyed Wednesday dancing at the Polish Club, playing his accordion, painting, reading, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated family man, and a hard worker, as well as his gift of storytelling and great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia (Stan) Balla; loving daughter, Laraine Long, and brother, Robert Balla. Vince will be greatly missed by his children, Rebecca (Ronald) Sigrist, Vincent Jr. (Luciana) Balla, John (Joyce) Balla, and Barbara (David) Makowski; grandchildren, Leanne (Sam) Barron, Daniel Sigrist, Alex Balla, Marie (Joseph) Jackson, Vincent III (Michelle) Balla, Natalie (Clint) Watts, Michael Long, Miranda (Eric) Gaier, Jordann (Anthony) Milano, Andrew (Hanna) Balla, Joseph (Lindsey) Balla, and Thomas (Stephanie) Balla; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for all the love and care given to Vincent and his family.
Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 the family is having a private Mass of Christian Burial at Basilica of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will be planning a celebration of Vincent's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice
. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721