|
|
Vincent Lemmo
age 96 of Canton, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at The Pines. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 1, 1923. Vince served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Battle of the Bulge; he was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart while serving in the European Theater of Operation. Vince was a self-employed automobile mechanic for 42 years, owning Lemmo's Auto Sales and Service. Besides his family, one of his greatest loves was the Stark County Italian-American Festival, of which he was one of the founders as he was awarded with the unofficial title of "Mr. Festival." He was also a member of the Sons of Italy Ben V. Marconi Lodge #1628. Vince was an avid Canton McKinley Bulldogs fan and attended games for over 80 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rose; daughters, Linda and Phyllis; mother, Rose Sisto; step father, Angelo Sisto; sister, Maria; brothers, Ned and Charles Lemmo; and son-in-law, Richard Moss. Vince is survived by daughter, Marie Moss; sons and daughters-in-law, Leonard (Shelly) and Ronald (Mary Ann); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at Christ the Servant Parish at 10 a.m., with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A very special thank you is given to all of the friends who spent time visiting Vince while residing at The Pines. The family also gives a grateful thanks to the loving and caring people of The Pines Nursing Facility. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pines (3015 17th St. N.W. Canton, Ohio 44708).
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019