Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
VINNIE ANDERSON

VINNIE ANDERSON Obituary
Vinnie Anderson

age 28 of Canton, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 in his home. He was born in Canton, Ohio to Jeffrey and Patricia Anderson. Vinnie attended Stark State College to study computer networking. He will be remembered for his love of animals and computers. Vinnie is survived by his parents.

There will be no ceremonies or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter or a Humane Society. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
