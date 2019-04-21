|
|
Vinnie Anderson
age 28 of Canton, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 in his home. He was born in Canton, Ohio to Jeffrey and Patricia Anderson. Vinnie attended Stark State College to study computer networking. He will be remembered for his love of animals and computers. Vinnie is survived by his parents.
There will be no ceremonies or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter or a Humane Society. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019