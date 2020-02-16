|
Violanda "Yollie" DeSimone
86, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Violanda was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Angelo and Mary (Marchette) Panaia and lived in the Akron and Uniontown area all of her life. Violanda was devoted to the well-being of her family and friends. Her infectious smile, selflessness and huge loving heart made all who knew her feel special. She loved making Sunday dinners for her family and anyone who came with them and always sang happy birthday to her loved one's on their special day. Violanda loved singing with the Patterson Park Singers, was active as a tutor and PTA member at Harris School, was a faithful member of St. Anthony Parish and worked for North Akron Savings where she was beloved by all of the patrons.
In addition to her parents, Violanda is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas DeSimone, Sr.; brother, Phillip Panaia; sister, Mary Pascucci; niece, Fiora Megenhardt; and brother-in-law, Frank DeSimone. She is survived by her beloved companion, William Isbell; daughter, Anna Marie (James) Janish; sons, Angelo, Anthony (Lisa) and Nicholas DeSimone, Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters, Rose Smith and Madaline DeSimone; brother, Vincent (Jean) Panaia; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron with Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Violanda's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Violanda's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020