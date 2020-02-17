Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
83 Mosser Place
Akron, OH
Violanda "Yollie" DeSimone

Violanda "Yollie" DeSimone Obituary
Violanda "Yollie"

DeSimone

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron with Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Violanda's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Violanda's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020
