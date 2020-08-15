Violet "Vi" Grillon



80, formerly of Massillon, passed away on July 16, 2020 in Winterhaven, Florida. She was born and raised in Massillon on October 21, 1939 to the late Paul and Freida (Stockli) Grillon. She was a 1959 graduate of Washington High School and a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church. She also worked and retired from the Timken Company in 1995 after 35 years of service. Vi had a passion for travelling and always said, "As long as you have gas, you're never lost." She took many cruises and memorable trips with her life-long friend, Norma Pendolino. One of their monumental trips was in 2001 when the two Massillon residents moved to Florida to follow the Cleveland Indians to their spring training. They lived together and had a friendship that could never be forgotten. Vi's love for Ohio sports never diminished even in her new home state. She was still an avid supporter of her Massillon Tigers, The Ohio State Buckeyes, her beloved Cleveland Indians, of course, and she even managed to grow to love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



She will be deeply missed by her best friend, Norma Pendolino; her nieces and nephews Paul Doxsee, David Doxsee, Kathy (Ken) Squires, Kelly Gayheart, Patty Boughman and Jeannie Grillon; along with the entire Pendolino Family. In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Margrit (Bud) Doxsee, George (Marilyn) Grillon, and Jim (Nini) Grillon.



The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21st. from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. with Fr. Cebula officiating.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store