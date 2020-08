Or Copy this URL to Share

Violet "Vi" Grillon



The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21st. from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.



A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. with Fr.



Cebula officiating.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



