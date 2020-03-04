|
Violet Haut
91, formerly of Canton and more recently a resident of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio June 28, 1928 to her parents the late LeRoy Robert and C. Alfaretta (Vaughn) Latimer. She was a 1946 graduated of Lincoln High School and retired employee of Repco, retiring in 1990.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Haut; her son, Michael R. Carbenia; brothers: LeRoy Latimer Jr., Kenneth Francis Latimer and Louis Latimer; sisters, Betty Pappas and Ruth McInally. Violet is survived by her daughter, Cindy Johnson; step-daughter, Kathy Jean; grandsons, Michael Carbenia and Zachary Johnson; granddaughters, Ashley Grove and Stephanie Smith and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Catherine Butterfield; brother, David Latimer.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to Gideon Society. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020