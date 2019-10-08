|
Violet M. Willaman
age 101, of Jackson Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Brookdale of Canton. She was born Dec. 30, 1917 in Charleston, S.C., to the late Mary and Lawrence Scheetz. She retired from Jackson School food service after 30 years. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where she was active in Hope Ministry. She was past president of Jackson School Food Service and Lake Cable Woman's Club and Garden Club. She was a lifetime member of the Lake Cable Garden Club, and was selected as Woman of the Year of the Lake Cable Woman's Club. She was also a member of Mercy Medical Center Senior Friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Kathleen Rubin; son, Robert J. Willaman; sisters, Angeline Rinker, and Marie Kendrick; and brother, Joseph Scheetz. She is survived by her sons, Richard and William "Skip" Willaman; daughter, Patricia Willaman; brother, James Scheetz; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019