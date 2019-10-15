|
|
Virgil Anthony Albaugh Sr.
passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, under hospice care at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was born on Oct. 9, 1923 in Harlem Springs, Ohio to the late Howard and Leonora Albaugh, and relocated to Canton in 1928. He was a 1941 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and married Dorothy (Louttit) Albaugh in March of 1943. He was inducted into the US Army in May of that year and served during World War II. Virgil fought in the Battle of Normandy and the European Theater and was awarded five Bronze Stars before his honorable discharge. Following the war, he was employed as plant security at Republic Steel for 33 years retiring in 1989. He went on to work for the Canton Museum of Art as security until 1996.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy in 1997. He leaves his children, Ramona Kennedy, Virgil (Elaine) Albaugh Jr, and Sharon (Steven) Papcun; six grandchildren, Alicia Verbus, Sean Kennedy, Aaron Albaugh, Nathan Albaugh, Megan Rashleigh and Jonathan Papcun and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019