Virgil Cindea
Age 92, passed away on December 20, 2019. Born on February 16, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Stefan and Euphemia (Nitu) Cindea, he was the sixth of eleven children. A 1945 graduate of McKinley High School, Virg remained an avid Bulldog supporter and football season ticket holder for more than six decades. Drafted into the Army on July 7, 1945 serving in the 2nd Armed Division, he became the third Cindea brother to serve in WW II. In 1952, he married his sweetheart, Elvera Fosdick and started a family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. Virgil began a 32 year career with the Timken Roller Bearing Co. in 1957, retiring in May 1989. First Christian Church became his church home for 67 years and he served faithfully as a deacon and generous volunteer. A team sports enthusiast, Virg was a long time bowler on the Jack Funeral Home team, an officer of the Canton Horseshoe Club, and was inducted into the Fumbleball Hall of Fame in 1992. His true passion was fishing, an interest he shared with his wife, family and friends throughout his life. Virgil will forever be remembered for his devotion to his family, attending countless concerts, dance recitals, art shows and events in support of his children and grandchildren. He lived a rich life and was well loved.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Elvera of 67 years; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Smith of Wadsworth, Nancy (Michael) Greenbaum of Hartville; grandchildren, Lauren Smith of Missoula, Mont., Megan Smith of Perrysburg, Eric Smith of Wadsworth, and Hannah Grace Greenbaum of Corning, N.Y.; great-granddaughter, Vera Marlida Buckley of Corning, N.Y.; brothers, Emil (Carolyn Grunder) and Earl (Geraldine Baker) of Canton, and Nicholas (Doreena Lumley) of Laughlin, Nev.; sister-in-law, Audrey Roule Cindea of Fla.; and many nieces and nephews across the country. Preceded in death by siblings, Stephen (Goldie Haydu), Melania (George) Branst, Mircea, Tom, Cornell (Ruth Cochran), Eugene (Alice Klingler), and Elizabeth (Harold) Jack and niece, June Jack Carlisle; sister-in-law, Grace (Homer) Duell; brother-in-law, Richard (Donna Aderholt) Fosdick; and nephew, Jeffrey Duell. Special thanks to all the staff at Danbury Senior Living in Massillon and Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion and support.
Funeral services will be December 27th, Friday 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N, Canton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m. Friday). Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019