Dr. Virgil Dale Brogan
age 94, passed away on November 30, 2020 after a brief stay in Hilliard, OH. He was born May 10, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to Virgil C. and Loretta (Boggs) Brogan. Dale graduated from Canton McKinley HS in 1942 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation he was drafted into the Army to serve in the European campaign during World War II. He served as a member of the 15th Infantry. Upon discharge from the Army he attended the Ohio State University and received a Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 1952 graduating cum laude. He established his Dental practice in Canton until he retired in 1996. He married Joan Corbin in September 1948 and had one son, Michael Dale. In March 1963 he married Mary Haynie until 1987 but remained close. Dale was a passionate golfer all his life. He was a long-time member of Shady Hollow Country Club where on October 24, 1984 he shot a hole-in-one on the 13th hole. Dale had a passion for classical music, especially Mozart, and could often be heard humming a tune through-out his days. Dale loved his loyal companion dogs who were always by his side: Missy, Misty, Maggie and Taja.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Mary; brothers, Paul (Stephania) Brogan and Wayne Brogan; and niece, Cindy Brogan. He is survived by his son, Michael (Karen) Brogan of Hilliard, OH; granddaughter, Katie (Chad Queirolo) Brogan of Seattle; grandson, Ryan Brogan of Columbus, OH; first wife, Joan of Hilliard, OH; nephews: Paul David Brogan of Louisville, OH, Larry of Indianapolis, and Donald (Jeanne) of Louisville, OH.
In following his wishes, Virgil will be cremated. Services are currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be delayed until Spring pending a break in the pandemic and warmer weather at which time, he will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers donations to Humane Society of Stark County or Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties would be appreciated. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721