Virgil J. Steiner 1943-2019
Age 76, of North Canton died Monday following a brief illness. Born in Canton he was the son of the late Earl and Hilda (Diana) Steiner, was a graduate of Jackson High School and Cleveland Engineering. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. For more than 50 years he was the owner of Steiner Landscaping, which fulfilled his passion. He attended The Chapel of Green with his family.
Virgil was an avid golfer and belonged to several area golf leagues. He belonged to St. Michael Boy Scout Troup 122 holding a 5th year Pipe Stone.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 52 years, Jeanne (Santora) Steiner of the home; son, Anthony (Kristin) Steiner of Boardman, Ohio; daughters, Lisa Steiner of Baltimore, Md., Julie (Christopher) Pruce of Hartville, Annie (Jeremy) Heath of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother, James (Cindy) Steiner of Canal Fulton; sister, Karen (Ted) Stuhldreher of Massillon; grandchildren, Anthony, Joseph, Sophia, Matthew and Olivia. Virgil was Papa to the grandchildren he adored. His children consider it an honor to have been raised by such a loving, humble Man of God.
Family will be receiving friends Monday, May 13 at The Sanctuary Golf Club Pavilion, 2017 Applegrove St. NW, N. Canton, Ohio from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. followed by breaking bread. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in Virgil's honor to The First Tee of Canton, P.O Box 7555, Canton, OH 44705. For those unable to attend services you may register online at our: "Online Registry Page" www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019