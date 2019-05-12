|
|
|
Virgil J. Steiner
Family will be receiving friends Monday, May 13 at The Sanctuary Golf Club Pavilion, 2017 Applegrove St. NW, N. Canton, Ohio from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. followed by breaking bread. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in Virgil's honor to The First Tee of Canton, P.O Box 7555, Canton, OH 44705. For those unable to attend services you may register online at our: "Online Registry Page"
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
