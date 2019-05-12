Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
The Sanctuary Golf Club Pavilion
2017 Applegrove St. NW
N. Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:30 PM
The Sanctuary Golf Club Pavilion
2017 Applegrove St. NW
N. Canton, OH
View Map
Virgil J. Steiner


Virgil J. Steiner

Family will be receiving friends Monday, May 13 at The Sanctuary Golf Club Pavilion, 2017 Applegrove St. NW, N. Canton, Ohio from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. followed by breaking bread. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in Virgil's honor to The First Tee of Canton, P.O Box 7555, Canton, OH 44705. For those unable to attend services you may register online at our: "Online Registry Page"

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
