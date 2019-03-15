|
|
Virgil "PeePaw" Jones 1956-2019
62, set sail for his final voyage on March 12, 2019. Born on July 16, 1956 in Canton to Doyle and Victoria Jones. And raised by his Uncle Charles and Aunt Bonnie Walker. A graduate of Canton South HS in 1974. Virgil retired after serving from 1974-1986 in the Navy. In later years Virgil began his second career in the Army and Navy Union USA, where he was a life member. He became National, Department, County, and Garrison Commander. He was a member of Garrison 1988 Shady Rest and life member of the DAV. For the year 2017-2018 he earned the distinguished honor of Mr Army & Navy. In 2005, Virgil married his best friend, Mary. They enjoyed long drives together. Watching the grand-kids in the pool. And working in the yard.
His children Nikki Tanner, DC (Kelly) Tanner, Virgil Jones II, Stephen Jones, and Anthony (Jessica) Jones will deeply miss him. Grandchildren KayLee Tanner, Carson and Luca Tanner, Jeremy Clarke, and Nicholas Hammerling love and will miss their PeePaw. Virgil's favorite hobbies were any form of hunting or racing. Many times, Virgil took a long road to a short destinations with best friend Michael Clark. Stan Miller and Marty Reilly were often seen racing off with Virgil too. We don't want to know how much trouble they got into together. A special thanks to Cleveland VA Hospital PCU nurses for the care and compassion they gave to Virgil. To the VAD team, Dr. Zacharias, Dr. Osmond, Jeff Hansen, Kim (Kim-Baby) Huck, we can't express our gratitude. With your help, we were able to have two more years with our Sailor.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday March 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday March 17, 2019 and from 12-1 p.m prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home - North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019