Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
VIRGIL L. HOLDEN


VIRGIL L. HOLDEN
VIRGIL L. HOLDEN Obituary
Virgil L. Holden

age 83, of Louisville passed away on March 27, 2019. Virgil was born in Newland, North Carolina on October 1, 1935 to the late Gudger and Anna Mae

Holden. He was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and served in the US Air Force. Virgil was the owner of Holden Gun Shop and Holden Surveying, retired from the East Canton Police Dept. and was past president of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association.

Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Holden. He is survived by his sons James (Donna) Holden and David (Charlotte) Holden; grandchildren Terry (Amanda), Kate, Ashley, Chrissy, Bobbi-Jo, Michael, Cory and Rachael; great grandchildren Olyvia and Kailyn.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday April 2, 2019 and Wednesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
