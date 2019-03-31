|
Virgil L. Holden
age 83, of Louisville passed away on March 27, 2019. Virgil was born in Newland, North Carolina on October 1, 1935 to the late Gudger and Anna Mae
Holden. He was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and served in the US Air Force. Virgil was the owner of Holden Gun Shop and Holden Surveying, retired from the East Canton Police Dept. and was past president of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association.
Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Holden. He is survived by his sons James (Donna) Holden and David (Charlotte) Holden; grandchildren Terry (Amanda), Kate, Ashley, Chrissy, Bobbi-Jo, Michael, Cory and Rachael; great grandchildren Olyvia and Kailyn.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday April 2, 2019 and Wednesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019