Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Timothy Catholic Church
13807 Poplar Tree Rd
Chantilly, VA 20151
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Chantilly, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Park
Fairfax, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Meyer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Meyer Obituary
Virgil Meyer

born on January 2, 1929, passed away at home in Chantilly, VA on February 1, 2020. Virgil was born in Canton, OH to the late Otto Gabriel Meyer and Esther Schario Meyer. He was married to Sally Ann Jurliss for 48 years until her sudden death in 2001.

Virgil is predeceased by his son William. He is survived by his sons, Kent (Anne) and Stephen and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Catherine, Joseph and Zachary. He had four siblings, Cletus (deceased), Martha Zwick, Gerald, and Charles.

Virgil was raised in Canton and other communities in Stark County, Ohio. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1946, where he was a member of the State High School Championship Swim Team. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was based at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL until his discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1952. Virgil worked for the Federal government as a draftsman from 1962 to 1991 at the Warrenton Training Center in Virginia. After retirement, he volunteered at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA from 1991 until his passing.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA on February 13, 2020 at 10:30 am with internment immediately following at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Inova Health Foundation, Fair Oaks Hospital at: https://support.inova.org/page/3900/donate/1
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -