Virginia A. "Ginny" Cogar
Age 88, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre. She was born February 10, 1931 in Lane, S.D. to the late William and Ella (Kruse) Pawlowski. Virginia retired from Canton Local Schools in 1991 after 10 years of service. She was a former member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Louisville and was more recently a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Massillon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Cogar in 2011 to whom she was married 53 years; daughter-in-law, Kathy Cogar; one sister, Gwendolyn Pawlowski; five brothers, Melvin, Harold, James, Leroy and Robert Pawlowski. Virginia is survived by three children, Cheryl Martin, John (Lisa) Cogar and Jeff Cogar; eight grandchildren, Shaun, Hannah, Montana, Hayden, Adam, Jacob, Noah and Joshua; three great-granddaughters, Autumn, Charlotte and Sabrina; one sister, Caroline Kennebeck; one brother, Bill Pawlowski.
Funeral services will be Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Burial will be in Kountze Memorial Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 6-8.p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fragile X Research Foundation of Canada at fragilexcanada.ca. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019