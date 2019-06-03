Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Virginia A. "Ginny" Cogar


1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Virginia A. "Ginny" Cogar Obituary
Virginia A.

"Ginny" Cogar

Funeral services will be Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Burial will be in Kountze Memorial Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 6-8.p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fragile X Research Foundation of Canada at fragilexcanada.ca. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on June 3, 2019
