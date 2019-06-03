|
Virginia A.
"Ginny" Cogar
Funeral services will be Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Burial will be in Kountze Memorial Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 6-8.p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fragile X Research Foundation of Canada at fragilexcanada.ca. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on June 3, 2019
