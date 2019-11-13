The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Virginia A. Flack


1950 - 2019
Virginia A. Flack Obituary
Virginia A. Flack

Age 69 of Perry Twp. Passed away November 10, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1950 in Canton to the late James & Marybel (Brick) Burlison. She was a 1968 graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School. Virginia was a retired legal secretary.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 44 years, David A. Flack. There are two children, Debra Barton, Gregory Flack and two grandchildren, Brennan and Addison. She leaves two siblings, Sandra Buss and James Burlison. She will be missed by her canine friends, Rocky & Buckeye.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. The procession to Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery will form at the church following the Mass. Memorials can be sent to either Mercy Hospice or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church Memorial Fund. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
