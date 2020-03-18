|
Virginia A. Schweizer
Age 87, of Canton died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in her home following a brief illness. Born July 7, 1932 in Canton, Ohio to the late Clyde and Frances (Breehl) Larke. She was a life resident of Canton and a 1950 graduate of Mt. Marie Academy. Virginia was a retired billing clerk in the trucking industry. She was a member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph V. Schweizer Sr. in 2002; a son, Joseph V. Schweizer Jr; four brothers, Robert, Larry, Clyde and Champ Larke. She is survived by seven children and spouses, Christine Hersh, Dennis and Tracy Schweizer, Stephanie and Tim Cooper, Terry and Debbie Schweizer, Jeff and Karen Schweizer, Tim Schweizer, Greg and Amy Schweizer; 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Miller, Dona Yontz; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Mercy Hospice.
A private immediate family Mass of Christian Burial will be in St Joan of Arc with Fr Dave Weikart as Celebrant. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday from 5–7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020