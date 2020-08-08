Virginia A. Welch98, of Massillon, passed away quietly early Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020. Born in Massillon March 5, 1922, a daughter to the late Wyndham L. and Coy V. (Arthur) Ivins, Virginia was a 1940 graduate of Minerva High School. As a homemaker, family was at the very center of her life and she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her leisure time she enjoyed working with her hands and especially making plastic canvases of beautiful scenery she could give as gifts to family and friends. Virginia was also a member of First Christian Church of Massillon, Canton Philomathean Society, and the Canal Fulton Senior Center.Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Welch; son, Larry Welch; grandson, Brian Welch; a sister and two brothers; Virginia is survived by her son, Robert (Charlotte) Welch, of Millersburg, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kimberly (Joseph) Miller, of Fredericksburg, Ohio and Kevin Welch, of Massillon; great-grandchildren, Preston and Grayson Miller, also of Fredericksburg Olive Welch, also of Massillon and daughter-in-law, Mrs. Janis Welch, of Massillon.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Mark Paul will officiate and burial will take place privately at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 1-2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. Family and friends are also encouraged to attend a celebration of Virginia's life taking place from 4-8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 9234 County Rd. 245, Fredericksburg, OH 44627. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook by visiting:330-833-4193