Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Virginia Ann Boughman Obituary
Virginia Ann Boughman

80, of Perry Township, passed away quietly, late Monday evening, June 17, 2019. Born in Belmont County, Ohio, December 20, 1938, a daughter to the late George W. and Vivian (Palmer) Kelly, Virginia had been an area resident for most of her adult life. She worked briefly for the former Surbey Feed & Supply in Navarre before beginning a career in real estate and leasing, rising to a vice presidency with T.K. Harris Commercial Leasing Services in Canton. That was her professional life. As a woman of dignity and quiet faith, she placed her husband, their children and their home at the center of her personal life – and over a lifetime, the circle came to include a growing family surrounded with unconditional love, laughter, warmth and support. In her leisure time Virginia enjoyed gardening and just going for rides in the car.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister, Dorothy; Virginia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Oliver R. "Sonny" Boughman, of the home; daughters, Cindy S. (Terry) Fox, of Louisville, Ohio and Tami J. Beckel, of Florida and sons, Russell L. (Kim) Boughman and Steven C. Boughman, all of Massillon. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sisters, Glenna and Dora; her brothers, Robert and Butch and a host of treasured nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Pastor Dana Gammill will officiate and burial will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences prior to the services on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
