The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. "Kitty" Lewis


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. "Kitty" Lewis Obituary
Virginia C. "Kitty" Lewis

91, of Brewster, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Comfort, W.Va., on June 9, 1928 to the late Robert and Emma (Meadows) Midkiff and married Robert Lewis on April 10, 1948. He died June 26, 2001.

She is survived by children, Bob (Eva) Lewis of Grand Prairie, Texas, Sharon Smith of Brewster, Jeff (Terri) Lewis of Baytown, Texas and Nancy (Ron) Herbrand, of Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie; and a sister, Vivian.

Following her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now