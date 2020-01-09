|
Virginia C. "Kitty" Lewis
91, of Brewster, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Comfort, W.Va., on June 9, 1928 to the late Robert and Emma (Meadows) Midkiff and married Robert Lewis on April 10, 1948. He died June 26, 2001.
She is survived by children, Bob (Eva) Lewis of Grand Prairie, Texas, Sharon Smith of Brewster, Jeff (Terri) Lewis of Baytown, Texas and Nancy (Ron) Herbrand, of Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie; and a sister, Vivian.
Following her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020