Virginia Conrad
57, of Carrollton, passed away on July 27, 2019.
Virginia was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 21, 1961 to the late Robert and Carrie Ritchie. Preceded in death
by her parents and sister,
Rosemary Rexrode.
She is survived by her
loving husband, Mark Conrad; son, Jason Lyle Conrad;
siblings: Robert R. (Kathy) Ritchie, Patricia (Mike) Neice, Karen (Kenneth) Harsh, Deborah Ritchie, Rebecca (Ray) Worrell and Jack Ritchie; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may
visit from 10-12 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home
CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit:
