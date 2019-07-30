Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Virginia Conrad


1961 - 2019
Virginia Conrad Obituary
Virginia Conrad

57, of Carrollton, passed away on July 27, 2019.

Virginia was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 21, 1961 to the late Robert and Carrie Ritchie. Preceded in death

by her parents and sister,

Rosemary Rexrode.

She is survived by her

loving husband, Mark Conrad; son, Jason Lyle Conrad;

siblings: Robert R. (Kathy) Ritchie, Patricia (Mike) Neice, Karen (Kenneth) Harsh, Deborah Ritchie, Rebecca (Ray) Worrell and Jack Ritchie; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may

visit from 10-12 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home

CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery.

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
