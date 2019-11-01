|
Virginia Doreen Coffman Reikowski
September 21, 1924 - October 27, 2019
age 95, of Lake Mohawk, Malvern, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 after a recent battle with pneumonia. She was born to Raymond and Anna Coffman in Canton, Ohio. Virginia has been a diligent worker all her life. Her most memorable jobs were Kobacker's Department Store and Jones Medical Industries, both in Canton. She especially loved taking care of her family and pets. Her favorite song was A Bushel and a Peck. Recently, she enjoyed watching James Cagney dance and sing using the IPad.
Those who were there to lovingly meet her as she crossed over were, husband Lester A. Reikowski of 65 years, son Rick Reikowski, daughter, Cathy Jo Reikowski, grandsons Brandon Jacob Godbey, and Ian James Godbey. Also preceded in death are her sisters, Connie and Barbara (Tootsie), and her brother William. Survivors include her daughter, Dianna L. Godbey and Christina Haines, whom she considered a second daughter. Her beloved sweet spirit will be with us always.
Calling hours will be held at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. with internment following at Calvary Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019