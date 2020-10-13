Virginia E. Greathouse
age 92, of Canton, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Daniel and daughter, Diane Brinkley.
She was a member of the Nazarene Church and was active with the Salvation Army.
Survived by a son, Robert (wife, Terry) and her guardian, Jennifer and many good neighbors and friends.
Services will be graveside Friday, Ocotber 16, 2020 at 2 pm in Forest Hill Cemetery.
