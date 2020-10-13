1/
Virginia E. Greathouse
Virginia E. Greathouse

age 92, of Canton, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Daniel and daughter, Diane Brinkley.

She was a member of the Nazarene Church and was active with the Salvation Army.

Survived by a son, Robert (wife, Terry) and her guardian, Jennifer and many good neighbors and friends.

Services will be graveside Friday, Ocotber 16, 2020 at 2 pm in Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
