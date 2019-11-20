Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
2207 – 3rd St SE,
Canton, OH
View Map
Virginia E. "Ginney" Stallone


1947 - 2019
Virginia E. "Ginney" Stallone Obituary
Virginia E. "Ginney" Stallone

Age 72, of Canton, passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born March 25, 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y. and was a 1964 graduate of East Aurora High School, East Aurora, N.Y. Ginney retired from Genesis Health Care, Kennett Square, Pa. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed decorating, remodeling and restoring antiques. She had a genuine loving spirit and was frequently known to describe everything as "so pretty".

Ginney is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Thelma (Knapp) Klein; one step son, Albert B. Stallone Jr. She is survived by her husband, Albert B. Stallone Sr. to whom she was married 30 years; two sons, Danny and Scott Jardine; five step children, Anne (Dale) McElwee, John Stallone, Jim (Jan) Stallone, Jeffrey Jardine and Michelle Eggers; 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Frew.

A memorial service will be Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church at 2207 – 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707 with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
