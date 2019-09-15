|
Virginia H. Barnes
91, of Canton, OH, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1927, the daughter of late George and Helen Valetich. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1948 and was a registered nurse. She paused her work career to raise her 4 children. After her husband passed she returned to work as a private-duty nurse. She enjoyed caring for people. Virginia was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was a lifetime member of the Mercy Alumni Association. She was an active member and volunteer of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed polka dancing at Rolando's and the Polish Club. She loved to listen and dance to polka music. In addition to her parents Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Barnes; sisters, Elsie (Danny) Grimsley, Nancy (Terry) McCullough and Annie (Perry) Tolios; her ever attentive dog, Benjy.
She is survived by her children: Raymond Barnes of Los Angeles, CA, Rosemary (Mark) Dickerhoof of Clinton, OH, Ruthanne (Roger) Tedrick of Columbus, OH and Robert Barnes of Canton; five grandchildren: Stephanie (Jason) Cooley, Dana (Jay) Bednar, Stacey (Matt) Locke, Loni Rittenhouse (Wade) and Mark Dickerhoof; four great grandchildren: Cali and Kaylin Cooley and Sadie and Maddox Locke.
Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, OH at 2427 W. Tuscarawas Street, with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will take place immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours, however there will be a gathering of friends and family from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
