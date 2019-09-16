|
Virginia H. Barnes
Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, OH at 2427 W. Tuscarawas Street, with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will take place immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours, however there will be a gathering of friends and family from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:
