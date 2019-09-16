Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2427 W. Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2427 W. Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
VIRGINIA H. BARNES


1927 - 2019
VIRGINIA H. BARNES Obituary
Virginia H. Barnes

Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, OH at 2427 W. Tuscarawas Street, with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Interment will take place immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours, however there will be a gathering of friends and family from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
