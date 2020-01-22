|
Virginia L. Baxter
Age 67, of Canton passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 in her home. She was born August 13, 1952 in Huntingdon, Pa. to the late Charles E. and Joyce A. (McGinnis) Rupert. Virginia was a 1970 graduate of Canton South High School and a graduate of the Aultman School of Nursing. She retired from Aultman Hospital in 2017.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Wes Rupert. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Allyson Stoneking; three grandchildren, J.J., Justin and Haylee; a great-grandson, Teddy; two brothers, Jeff (Lynn) Rupert and Donald (Karen) Rupert; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Sheri Rupert; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be Friday January 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Diana L. Thompson officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday (2-3 p.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020