Virginia L. Bolender 1930-2019
Together Again
Age 89, of Canton passed away Tuesday in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness.
Ginny is survived by her loving family, son, Charles H. "Chip" (Darby) Bolender of N. Canton; grandson, Andrew C. (Brittany) Bolender of Jacksonville, Fla; granddaughter, Lauren A. Bolender of Alpharetta, Ga.; great-grandson, Camden Bolender; several nieces and nephews. Ginny was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Hamilton) Bichsel. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Bolender who died in 2011; brothers, James Bichsel, Dale Bichsel and sister: Dorothy Yenny. Ginny was owner and operator of the Fulton Lumber Company in Canton and following college was a teacher for Canton City Schools. She was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and Muskingum College. She was a 58 year member of Church of the Savior United Methodist (Crossroad Methodist Church), Canton Preservation Society, Jackson Twp. Historical Society, Canton McKinley Presidential Museum, Canton Chamber of Commerce, McKinley High School Booster Club, Canton Women's Club, Congress Lake Country Club and Lake Investment. At one time she was appointed as Foreman of the Stark County Grand Jury.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Edward M. Fashbaugh officiating, Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A special thank you to the Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospice for all their care and compassion. Donations may be made in her name to Mercy Hospice. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019