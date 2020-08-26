Virginia L. "Ginny" Buchanan
went to join the Lord, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on January 3, 1943 in Canton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Vida (Gouge) and Staples Buchanan. Ginny is survived by three sisters, Judy (Steve) Santoro of Mansfield, OH, Anna (David) Sabarese of Woodbridge, VA and Debbie (Dennis) Brewer of Canton; one brother Mark (Nguyen) Buchanan of San Jose, CA. She was the favorite aunt to 10 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews and seven great great nieces and nephews. Ginny was preceded in death by her nephew Justin Handley and a dear friend Naoma Schroter.
She attended Anchor Baptist Church and was the one person everyone could turn to. She was the most loving and giving person. Her favorite trips involved the beach, Hawaii and sisters weeks. She was employed in the payroll department at the Timken Company for 40 years. She epitomized the strong, confident and polished woman, who had a heart of gold. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-1 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
